Chelsea rule out loan exit for Noni Madueke

Chelsea have reportedly decided against allowing winger Noni Madueke to leave the club on loan in January.

The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time since his move to Stamford Bridge last winter, giving rise to speculation that he might be loaned out just a year later or possibly sold to accommodate a new addition to the Chelsea squad.

Madueke has featured in just eight matches for Chelsea throughout the current season, with only two starts – one in the Premier League and another in the EFL Cup.

However, according to The Athletic, The Blues have no intention of loaning out Madueke or any other established first-team squad member.

The report also claimed that temporary departures will only be considered for emerging talents who require valuable senior experience.

The England Under-21s international has grappled with various minor fitness issues that have resulted in his absence from the club’s last three matches.

In September, the winger garnered attention for unfavourable reasons when a video of him partying emerged while he was still recovering from an injury.

However, Madueke might make a comeback to first-team action in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United, as the club has confirmed his full return to training.