Chelsea name new captain after Azpilicueta’s departure

Chelsea have officially appointed defender Reece James as their new captain for the 2023-24 campaign.

Former Captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure earlier this summer from Chelsea opened up the role in the squad.

And it has now been confirmed that James will spot the armband in the coming season.

The 23-year-old came through the youth system at Chelsea and has gone on to represent their first team on 147 occasions in all competitions, scoring 11 times and registering 20 assists in the process.

The England international only made 24 appearances last season, though, missing a host of action due to knee and hamstring problems.

“A boyhood Blues supporter who joined our academy at six years old, Reece was the club’s standout choice to lead us on and off the pitch this season,” read a statement on Chelsea’s official website.

“I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility,” said James. “I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

“I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it’s a great feeling for me and my family.”

Meanwhile, new Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino added: “This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

“He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas.”

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart added in a joint statement: “Reece’s connection with Chelsea has been forged over 17 years. He understands the traditions of the club and the responsibilities that come with being captain.

“He knows the standards required to win at this club – both from his time in the Academy and the first team – and it is a very proud moment for Reece everyone connected to the club.”

Veteran Brazilian central defender Thiago Silva is believed to have been James’s main competition in the squad for the armband.

Chelsea rounded off their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on August 2.

The Blues are now preparing to begin their Premier League season at home to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.