Chelsea make move for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have made an inquiry for Victor Osimhen and are keen to sign the Napoli goalgetter despite his extravagant price tag.

As per the Daily Mail, The Blues will rival the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for the 24-year-old.

The former LOSC Lille striker has enjoyed a sensational season with Napoli, leading them to the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

His stock has never been higher and Napoli could land themslves a windfall should an agreement be reached.

A solid goalgetter, Osimhen is a difficult player to keep quiet in the box and oozes regular goals.

Manchester United are preparing a bid in the region of £130 million for Osimhen with PSG also set to make a similar approach.

Both sides could do with an elite goalgetter this summer and this could spell bad news for Chelsea.

The Blues have already secured Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but the youngster is fr from ready to lead the attack week-in, week-out.

With Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on the way out, Chelsea lack a reliable goalscorer.

There are few number nines better than Osimhen on the market today and at 24, his best years area yet to come.

Chelsea could future proof their centre-forward slot should they secure his services.

The Blues need an established striker for the upcoming season because their primary weakness in losing games was their inability to score goals.

Osimhen would certainly be a massive step up in terms of what we already have.

A lethal striker with excellent positional intelligence in the box, Osimhen also contributes to the build-up, adding another dimension to his game.

Man United and PSG may be able to entice him with the prospect of Champions League football.

Osimhen could become the spearhead of a youthful Chelsea side that could make a name for themselves in the years to come.

