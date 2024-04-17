Charges against Cubana + Video of alleged Naira abuse

The charges the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will be bringing against Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, have been released.

Okechukwu is facing three count charges for allegedly spraying and tampering with the naira at a social event.

This was said in the charges to be contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

He would be arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The charges, filed on April 4, 2024 by EFFC’s prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), and seven other lawyers representing the Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede, are:

1. “That you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

2. “That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

Also Read:

3. “That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

The EFCC had in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said it had invited some celebrities over the spraying of Naira at social events.

It, however, said that going forward, it would not entertain old videos of people spraying Naira at social events, but only treat new cases.

This followed the uproar generated by the six months jail term handed down to celebrity crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, over abuse of the Naira.

Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was captured in several videos spraying Naira at parties and other social events.

This is one of the videos that attracted EFCC to Obi Kubana



Bag of Rice | BREAKING NEWS | Davido | Aisha | Naira | Misogyny | Larry Madowo #Dollar DEagleOnline pic.twitter.com/RVq3cUbPhD — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 16, 2024