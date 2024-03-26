CBN sells forex to BDCs at N1,251/$1, fixes resell rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that it sold to Bureau De Change operators $10,000 to each at N1,251 per US dollar.

The apex bank disclosed this in a circular to the President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria.

In the circular, signed by Hassan Mahmud, the Director of the Trade and Exchange Department, the CBN also instructed each BDCs to sell the dollars to eligible customers at a rate not exceeding 1.5 percent above the purchase price.

It said: “We refer to our letter to you referenced TED/DIR/CON/GOM/001/071 in respect of the above subject wherein the CB approved a second tranche of sale of FX to eligible BDCs.

“We write to inform you of the sale of $10,000 to each BDC at the rate of N1,251/$1.

“The BDCs are to sell to eligible end users at a spread of NOT MORE THAN 1.5 per cent above the purchase price.

“Please note that any BDC that breaches above terms shall be sanctioned appropriately, including outright suspension from further participation in the sale.”

It directed all eligible entities to make the naira payment to the designated CBN Naira Deposit Account Numbers before close of business on Thursday by submitting confirmation of payment, with other necessary documentation, for disbursement at the appropriate CBN branches.