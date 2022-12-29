Catholic Church honours Max Amuchie with Icon of Service Award

Max Amuchie, Founder/CEO of Sundiata Post Media Limited, will on December 30, 2022 receive the Icon of Service Award from the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Uvuru, Mbaise, Imo State.

The development was contained in a letter addressed to Amuchie, a member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

It was signed by the Parish Priest, Holy Ghost Parish, Uvuru, Very Rev. Fr. Clement Okoro; Chairman, Organising Committee, Sir Martins Uba Nwamadi; and Secretary, Organising Committee, Leo Ukaegbu.

In the letter, the parish said the honour was in recognition of Amuchie’s mentorship, contribution, advisory role and financial support to the church.

The church will also use the occasion to launch a N200 million appeal fund to raise money for the renovation of the church building.

A devout Catholic, Amuchie, who hails from Uvuru in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, is a media and technology entrepreneur.

A widely travelled journalist, he has had a distinguished career in the Nigerian media.

He is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigeria’s highest professional media association, and is currently the North Central Zonal Coordinator of GOCOP.

Amuchie’s passion for information technology as a new frontier for journalism led to the establishment of Sundiata Post Media Group, which was unveiled on July 7, 2015.

In July 2020, Sundiata Post won the Google News Initiative JERF Award in recognition of the platform’s high quality editorial content in the context of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside the media, Amuchie is a committed Rotarian and member of Toastmasters International.

He is the President of the Rotary Club of Abuja CBD and Assistant Editor-in-Chief of Rotary International District 9125 Governor’s Magazine.

Amuchie is also Sergeant-at-arms at Unity Toastmasters Club, Abuja, the first Toastmasters club in Northern Nigeria.