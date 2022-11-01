CAF Women’s Champions League: Bayelsa Queens lose to Mamelodi

Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State of Nigeria on Monday lost their first match in Group B of the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League 1-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies of South Africa.

The first game of the CAF Women’s Champions League was played at the Grande Stade de Marrakech in Morrocco.

The Nigerian ladies began on an attacking note, but failed to convert their goalscoring chances in the first half.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lelona Daweti broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute of the game to give the South African side the lead.

The Nigerian side though continued their dominance after the interval, but Dawetti found a way to complete her brace in the 58th minute.

Substitute Mary-Magdalene Anjor reduced the deficit for Bayelsa Queens nine minutes to regulation time.

Bayelsa Queens made numerous attempts in the final minutes of the game to ensure a point, but were not clinical enough to find the net.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Women Premier Football League champions will face TP Mazembe of Congo DR in their second group game on Thursday.

They will be needing a win to be hopeful of passage to the league’s semi-finals and better the performance of Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt in the competition’s inaugural edition.

The inaugural edition held in Egypt in 2021 had seen the Rivers Angels failing to go beyond the competition’s group stage.