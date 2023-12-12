CAF Awards: Tinubu hails Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie for awards

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, on winning the CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year award.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The President also celebrated the remarkable achievements of Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who clinched the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year for the sixth time.

Also, celebrated by the President is Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year, as well as the Super Falcons for emerging the Women’s National Team of the Year.

ALSO READ:

Dame Award: Governor Adeleke congratulates Olagunju

Court remands man for alleged rape of seven-year-old old girl

Accident claims 10 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The President commended the trio for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages, and for being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent.

”Watching the great ambassadors of Nigeria stand atop the podium as the African Footballers of the Year, in the men and women categories, on Monday night in Marrakesh, Morocco, has strengthened our belief in hard work.

”I commend Victor and Asisat for not forgetting their roots and days of humble beginnings in the game they love so much and for acknowledging the role of indigenous coaches in shaping their careers.

”I join all Nigerian fans in praying that this well-deserved honour will be the beginning of a continued journey filled with success, triumphs, and the fulfilment of all your footballing dreams,” the President said.