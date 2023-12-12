Court remands man for alleged rape of seven-year-old old girl

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, remanded a man, Wasiu Oriyomi in Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

Oriyomi, whose residential address was not given, is being charged for defilement.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Rahman Oshodi remanded him in the correctional centre where he was currently held.

Oshodi adjourned the case until February 22, 2024 for commencement of trial.

ALSO READ:

Osimhen, Oshoala emerge new African King, Queen + Full list of winners

Customs probes officer soliciting bribe at Lagos airport

Dame Award: Governor Adeleke congratulates Olagunju

Earlier, the state counsel, Inumidun Solarin told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence in August 2022 on Oludele Street, Ikola Odunsi in Ikeja.

Solarin alleged that the defendant defiled the survivor, (name withheld) by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The section attracts life imprisonment, if convicted.