Businessman allegedly obtains N4.8m Toyota Sienna by false pretences

The Police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a 41-year-old businessman, Saheed Busari, in Ikeja for allegedly obtaining a Toyota Sienna valued at N4.8 million by false pretences.

The defendant, who resides at Agege, Lagos State, is charged with conspiracy, stealing and obtaining by false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before a Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, ASP Evelyn Ehieniua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in July 2022 at Alausa, Ikeja.

The prosecutor said that the complainant, Sylvester Okojie, gave the unregistered space bus to the defendant to help him to sell it.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was to sell and remit the money into the complainant’s bank account after taking a percentage.

The prosecutor said that the defendant sold the vehicle but failed to remit the money into the complainant’s account, adding that all efforts made to retrieve the money failed.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M. A. Adegbaye, granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until October 23 for mention.