Buhari to Universities: Like OAU, sack randy lecturers

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged other higher institutions of learning in the country to emulate Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State by sacking lecturers engaged in sexual harassment of female students.

The President, who was represented, spoke in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Saturday at the 46th convocation of the university.

Represented by the Director of Academic Planning, National Universities Commission, Dr. Abiodun Saliu, Buhari said as part of efforts to resolve the incessant strikes in higher institutions of learning, the Federal Government had provided N470 billion in the 2023 budget for universities to avert another strike and for proper funding.

He said: “I will be failing in my duty as Visitor if I do not commend the Council and Management of this great citadel of learning for dealing, very decisively, with cases of sexual harassment.

“In fact, this university deserves commendation on the way and manner it is tackling sexual and other related harassments headlong without minding whose ox is gored.

“I want other institutions of higher learning to emulate OAU in summarily terminating the appointment or dismissing any lecturer who uses or is using his advantageous position to sexually harass our young, unassuming, innocent and impressionable girls.

“We cannot continue to entrust the lives of our promising young girls into the hands of some sexually reckless individuals who are masquerading as lecturers on our campuses.”





