Buhari nominates ex-IGP Arase as Police Service Commission chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm ex-Inspector General Police, Dr Solomon Arase, as Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The president based his request on sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

Born on June 21, 1956, Arase, the 18th IGP, retired as the head of the Nigeria Police Force about a year after President Buhari assumed office.

The former IGP was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In October 2020, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, quoted Buhari as saying he wished he worked with him longer.

“The president told me how much he had been impressed with Arase, and how he regretted that the man spent just about a year with him,” Adesina had said.