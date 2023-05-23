Buhari formalises appointment of DUFUTH’s CMD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the formalisation of the appointment of Prof. Uzoma Maryrose Agwu as the substantive Chief Medical Director of David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Uburu, Ebonyi State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Okorie Agwu Nwogo, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the letter conveying the President’s approval, signed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, was formally presented to Agwu on May 18, 2023 at the Minister’s office in Abuja.

It added: “While congratulating her, on behalf of the president, the Minister expressed conviction that Professor Agwu will justify the confidence reposed in her by Mr President in meeting the yearnings of the Nigerian people for an effective and responsive healthcare delivery system.

“The appointment which is for a period of four (4) years is with effect from 1st July 2022.”

Before her appointment, Agwu was a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with the Alex Ekeueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

She also served as the pioneer Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency.