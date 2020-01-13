President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening spoke to Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou on the telephone, to commiserate with him, the government and people of Niger Republic, over the terrorist attack of January 9 in the country.

Suspected Islamic militants attacked a military base in Chinagodrar, Niger Republic, a town bordering Mali and left scores of soldiers killed.

The attack also left many of the militants dead.

President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said President Buhari expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

While condemning the heinous attack by the terrorists, the Nigerian leader assured his Nigerien counterpart that Nigeria will continue to work closely with his country and other international partners to overcome terrorism and violent extremism.

The President reaffirmed that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts and their sponsors deserve no peace and comfort, stressing that “Nigeria stands in solidarity with her allies to ensure that justice is served’’.