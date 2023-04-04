Buhari cancels EVC’s tenure extension, orders him to vacate office immediately

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, to vacate his office immediately.

The order to vacate office was contained in a statement from the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement on Tuesday in Abuja by Willie Bassey, Director of Information officer of the SGF, said Haruna should hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

The statement said: “This follows the reversal of the extension in office granted by the president from April 2, 2023 to April 2, 2025 due to the fact that Haruna had completed two tenures of five years each in the organisation.

“The president appreciates the contributions of Prof. Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”