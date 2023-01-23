Buhari approves tenure renewal for 2two DGs, appoints new ACJMC Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenures of Aliyu Abubakar and John Asein as Directors General of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria and Nigerian Copyright Commission respectively.

Modupe Ogundoro, Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Justice, said this on Sunday in Abuja.

Ogundoro, in a statement, said that Abubakar’s appointment was renewed for a second and final tenure of four years vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/174 of January 12, 2023 in line with Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Legal Aid Act, CAP. L9.

Similarly, Asein’s appointment was also renewed for a second and final tenure of four years vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/175 of January 12, 2023 in line with Section 36 (1) and (2) of the Nigerian Copyright Commission Act, CAP C28.

In a related development, the President also approved the appointment of Abiodun Aikomo as the Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee for an initial period of four years in line with Section 471 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/173.

The re-appointments of Abubakar and Asein took effect January 12, while the appointment of Aikomo took effect from January 16.

According to the statement, their emoluments and other conditions of service were provided for under the Certain Political Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act 2008.

It noted that the renewal of the appointment of the duo was predicated on the laudable achievements recorded by the two agencies during their first tenures.