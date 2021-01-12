RelatedPosts No Content Available

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engr. Barka Joda Sajou as the Executive Director Technical Services, Rural Electrification Agency and Representative of the North East Geopolitical Zone on the Board of the Agency.

This was contained in a letter conveying the approval signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Monday.

The letter was addressed to the Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jedy Agba, being the supervisory Minister of the REA.

Sajou replaces Engr. Muhammed Abubakar Wasaram, who retired from the Federal Civil Service on January 7, 2021 on attainment of the mandatory 60 years of age.

The appointment of Sajou takes immediate effect.