Veteran journalist, Sunday Dare, has been appointed as Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports.

Dare, born May 29, 1966, has worked in diverse aspects of the media, both electronic and print, and decades of multimedia journalism experience spanning over 25 years.

He was the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission, an appointment he was nominated for by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2016.

Dare, who replaces Solomon Dealing, is expected to bring total reforms to the country’s sports sector.