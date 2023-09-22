Breaking: Tribunal upholds Plateau Governor’s election

The Plateau Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has upheld the election of Caleb Mutfwang.

It dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress against Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday.

The Tribunal held that the PDP held valid congress in the state.

The tribunal also held that the issue of nomination and sponsorship of a candidate is a solely pre-election matter.

NAN reports that the APC and its candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda, challenged the declaration of Mutfwang as the winner of the March 18, 2023 poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

On March 20, 2023, the INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Idris Amali, announced Mutfwang as the winner of the poll having scored 525,299 votes, while Yilwatda polled 481,370 votes.

According to the results, the PDP won in 10 local government areas: including Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Lantang North, Langtang South, Riyom, Mikang, Mangu, Jos East, Qua’an Pan and Pokkos.