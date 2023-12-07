Breaking: Tinubu names new Executive Secretary, Council for NCDMB

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named a new Executive Secretary for the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Until now, Simbi Wabote was the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB.

He will be succeeded by Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

The list released by Ngelale showed that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, will serve as the Chairman of the Council of the NCDMB, while members include Oritsemyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President Upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited; and Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

Other members are Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens, Nicolas Odinuwe, Raphael Samuel, Sadiq Abubakar and Olorundare Sunday Thomas.

Ngelale said the appointments into the NCDMB by Tinubu were in conformity with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010).

He added: “President Tinubu expects this highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with his patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70 percent indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration.”