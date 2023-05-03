Breaking: #Sudan: NAF C130 departs Egypt + Video, estimated arrival time

The first batch of Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan have departed the Aswan International Airport in Egypt for Nigeria.

The flight bringing the weary Nigerians is operated by the Nigerian Air Force with its Charlie-130 aircraft.

According to available information, after hours of delay, the aircraft left Aswan International Airport at about 6:30pm, with estimated arrival time of 11:23pm at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Recall that The Eagle Online had earlier reported the cause of the delay as the first batch of Nigerians arrived at the Egypt airport at about 9:30am Egypt time.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, 350 persons were scheduled to be on board the buses to Aswan International Airport from Aqeen.

However, by the time the headcount was taken at the airport, 26 more passengers were discovered.

This brought the number of passengers at the airport to 376, with the Egyptian authorities insisting that all must depart.

They said no one can be left behind at the airport and that the excess passengers would not be allowed to return to the border.

This then forced the crews of both the NAF, operating the Charlie-130, and Air Peace to tinker with the flight plan.

It was then agreed that in order for the C130 to take more passengers, all luggage should be given to Air Peace.

This then led to an increase in the number of passengers on the C130 to 94, with Air Peace taking the rest.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa confirmed this development.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “The NAF plane ready to take off with 94 passengers.

“Air Peace will follow.

“Hours of delays.

“Yes.

“The number of passengers did not match.

“Egypt insisted no one will leave if number’s more than aircraft can take.

“Bags in NAF were taken into Air Peace cargo to create more space.

“Took hours.

“But now sorted.

“Hopefully!

“No more stories!!!!”