Breaking: Sudan crisis: Egypt refuses to open border, Nigerians heading to Port Sudan

The Egyptian Government has insisted on not opening is border to Nigerians fleeing from the war in Sudan.

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed this to The Eagle Online.

In a WhatsApp message following enquiries from The Eagle Online in the early hours of Monday, Dabiri-Erewa said an alternative had been sought to move the stranded Nigerians through another route.

She said: “So they are heading to Port Sudan, which is another hours of journey, from which we will then fly them out.

“All heading to port Sudan.”

A check by The Eagle Online showed that a road travel from Cairo, the capital of Egypt, to Port Sudan will take about 23 hours and six minutes if the vehicle travels as 112km per hour.

The driving distance between Port Sudan and Cairo is 2589.02km.

Dabiri-Erewa also informed The Eagle Online that about 203 Nigerians are stranded at Wadi Halifa, a city in the Northern State of Sudan.

All these developments are coming after the Federal Government despatched a Nigeria Air Force aircraft to evacuate the stranded Nigerians.

The C130 aircraft was on ground in preparation to airlifting the Nigerians following rising hope that the Egyptian authorities will issue them visas for passage.