Breaking: #Sudan: 350 Nigerians board NAF C130, Air Peace in Egypt

More cheering news is coming from Egypt on Nigerians fleeing war-torn Sunday.

As at press time, 350 Nigerians have boarded the Nigerian Air Force C130 and Air Peace flights in Egypt.

The passengers are to fly from Aswan International Airport in Egypt to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

While 80 passengers are onboard the Charlie-130 of the NAF, Air Peace has 274.

According to information available to The Eagle Online as at press time, checking-in had commenced following normal airport protocols.

Checks by The Eagle Online has it that it is a flight of about five hours.