Breaking: Strike: FG, Organised Labour resume talks on palliatives  

The Presidential Steering Committee meeting on fuel subsidy removal Palliatives is ongoing in Abuja .

The Committee is tasked to work on provision of solutions to resolve hardship Nigerians are facing due to recent fuel subsidy removal.

The meeting which is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, comprises FG representatives; the Organised Labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Recall that the Organised Labour stormed out of the meeting last week Friday, as the Committee failed to form a quorom.

The botched meeting was to take briefing from three subcommittees of mass transit, the CNG and cash transfer which the government had proposed to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

FG representatives at the meeting include: the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju; the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; among others.

On the side of organised Labour are: the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero; his counterpart from TUC, Festus Osifo; the General Secretary of NLC, Emma Ugbaja; the TUC Secretary, Nuhu Toro and other members of the organised Labour delegation including, Prof. Sam Amadi.