Breaking: Senators donate December salaries to victims of Kaduna drone misfire

All the 109 senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have donated their one-month salaries, amounting to N109 million, to victims of the drone mishap in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, said this at the Kaduna State Government House in Kaduna.

Jibrin spoke when he led a high-powered delegation of the Senate to the state on Sunday.

The Senators were received by the state Governor, Senator Uba Sani.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the money would be sent to the state governor for onward delivery to the victims.

Sani thanked the senators for their donation.

The Senate delegation, comprising the Senate leader, Michael Opayemi Bamidele; Chief Whip, Ali Ndume; Minority Leader, Abba Moro; Deputy Minority Leader, Kamorudeen Olarere; Abdulhamid Malam-Madori; Aliyu Ikra Bilbis; Ibrahim Bomoi; Ibrahim Lamido; Abdulaziz Yar’Adua; Victor Umeh; Muntari Dandutse; Lawal Usman; and Emmanuel Udende, were also at the Barau Dikko Hospital to visit the victims undergoing treatment.