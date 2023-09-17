Breaking: Pastor Odukoya’s children emerge General Overseer, Associate Pastor + Video

Two children of the Founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos State, late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, have emerged as the General Overseer and Associate Pastor of the church.

The announcement was made on Sunday during the Sunday Service of the church by a member of its Board of Trustees.

The announcement, met with a loud ovation and clapping, comes a week after the interment of Odukoya, who died on August 7, 2023 in the United States of America.

While Odukoya’s son, Jimmy Odukoya, becomes the General Overseer and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, his sister, Tolu Odukoya Ijogun, is the Associate Pastor.

The ordination service of the duo has been scheduled for September 30, 2023.

“Pastor Jimmy is now our Senior Pastor and he is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees,” the Board Member told to the cheering congregation.

Jimmy, a Nollywood actor, was educated at Oral Roberts University, United States of America.