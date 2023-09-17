NDLEA seizes illicit drug consignment at MMIA

Fresh attempts to export various quantities of methamphetamine and skunk by members of some transnational drug trafficking organisations through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State and courier companies in Lagos have again been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, who intercepted the illicit drug consignments concealed in different items.

This was revealed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on September 12, 2023 intercepted an intending passenger going to Oman, Ugwu Peter Tochukwu, while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight.

Upon a thorough search of his luggage, 7.50 kilograms of skunk were discovered concealed inside crayfish mixed with dry bitter leaf.

In the same vein, NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations attached to some courier companies also intercepted Dubai, United Arab Emirates-bound 2.9 kilograms of skunk and 14 grams of methamphetamine concealed in bags of semovita and soles of ladies’ high heel shoes respectively.