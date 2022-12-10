Breaking: Ogun to host 2024 National Sports Festival, says Sunday Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare on Saturday announced that Ogun State has won the hosting right of the 2024 National Sports Festival, which will be the 22nd edition.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 21st edition of the sports festival which was hosted by Delta State, where he presented the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari, and monitored on the AIT.

He said based on the visitation of the delegation to the states that indicated interest to host the festival, Ogun State came tops.

Dare, however did not mention other states that showed interest.

The Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun had earlier expressed the willingness of the state to host the next NSF.

He commended the Delta State Government for the provision of the modern and top notch sporting facilities and orientation camp for the National Youth Service Corps.

Dare also ensures that the athletes and other dignitaries at the event observed a minute silence for the repose of the soul of a boxer from Imo State, Chukwiemeka Igboanugo, who died during the competition.





