Breaking: Ogun Governor’s ex-aide dies in road crash

The immediate past Senior Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Vocational and Technical Education, Prof Joseph Odemuyiwa, is dead.
Odemuyiwa was a Professor of Business Education with a passion for training people in vocational skills.
He reportedly died on Tuesday in an accident on his way to Ibadan.
Also Read:
- Segun Odegbami loses son, hails a ‘multi-talented young man’
- Allen Onyeama deserves commendation rather than condemnation, by Nnamdi Abana
- Katsina: 30 kidnapped children regain freedom
- Seven lessons of Okuama calamity, by Michael Owhoko
- Commercial bus kills pedestrian in Ketu multiple accident, LASTMA rescues injured lady
Confirming the news, lawmaker representing Remo North State constituency, Dickson Awolaja said, “I just confirmed from a friend not long ago. Prof was said to be going to Ibadan when he had the accident. This is sad.”
It was learnt that Odemuyiwa, aged 66 was once a lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, as well as Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun both owned by the state government.