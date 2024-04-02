Trending
Breaking: Ogun Governor’s ex-aide dies in road crash

Adenle Ahmed Abiola

The immediate past Senior Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Vocational and Technical Education, Prof Joseph Odemuyiwa, is dead.

Odemuyiwa was a Professor of Business Education with a passion for training people in vocational skills.

He reportedly died on Tuesday in an accident on his way to Ibadan.

Confirming  the news,  lawmaker representing Remo North State constituency, Dickson Awolaja said, “I just confirmed from a friend not long ago. Prof was said to be going to Ibadan when he had the accident. This is sad.”

It was learnt that Odemuyiwa, aged 66 was once a lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, as well as Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun both owned by the state government.

