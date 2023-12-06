Breaking: NJC recommends appointment of 11 Supreme Court Justices, 33 others + Full list

The National Judicial Council has recommended to President Bola Tinubu the appointment of 11 Justices to the Supreme Court.
NJC, headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, recommended the Justices on Wednesday.
This was at its 104th Meeting on Wednesday.
According to the Director of Information of the NJC, Soji One, the body considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee, adding that at the end of deliberations, 11 Justices were recommended for appointment as Supreme Court Justices, one for the Court of Appeal and 32 for states courts and as judicial officers for others.
Those recommended to President Tinubu for approval to the Supreme Court are:
Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey; Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa; Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme; Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani; Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein; and Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya.
Others were Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah; Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru; Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur; Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar; and Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris.
For the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat was recommended to President Tinubu for approval.
Others recommended for appointments were:
CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE
Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya
CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar
GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE
Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE
Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu
PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE
Amaebi Ibomo Orukari
ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE
Akinyemi Martins Ayodele
THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE
Ama Edet Ekpo
Theresa Ansa Agom
Jalarth Ogar Agim
THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE
Aminu Abdullahi Gusau
Usman Hassan Gummi
Hadi Sani
TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE
Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani
Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema
NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;
Fatima Adamu
Hauwa Lawal Umar
Musa Ahmad
Musa Daihuru Mohammed
Farida Rabiu Danbappa
Halima Aliyu Nasir
Aisha Mahmoud
Adam Abdullahi
Hanif Sanusi Yusuf
ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE
Opokuma David Lawrence
FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE
Esther Mami Ejeh
Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau
Musa Muhammad Dallah
Makama Tanze Benjamin
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike
Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya
Also Read:
- Breaking: NJC recommends appointment of 11 Supreme Court Justices, 33 others + Full list
- Fadama CARES programme trains, disburses grants to farmers in FCT
- NIMASA, MWUN dialogue on fate of disengaged NNSL seafarers
- Group berates false allegation against DG DSS, Bichi
- The unpredictability of life: Between OUK and Femi Adesina, by Richard Odusanya.
One added: “All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.
“The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.”