Breaking: NJC recommends appointment of 11 Supreme Court Justices, 33 others + Full list

The National Judicial Council has recommended to President Bola Tinubu the appointment of 11 Justices to the Supreme Court.

NJC, headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, recommended the Justices on Wednesday.

This was at its 104th Meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Director of Information of the NJC, Soji One, the body considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee, adding that at the end of deliberations, 11 Justices were recommended for appointment as Supreme Court Justices, one for the Court of Appeal and 32 for states courts and as judicial officers for others.

Those recommended to President Tinubu for approval to the Supreme Court are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey; Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa; Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme; Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani; Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein; and Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya.

Others were Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah; Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru; Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur; Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar; and Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris.

For the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat was recommended to President Tinubu for approval.

Others recommended for appointments were:

CHIEF JUDGE TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Joel Filibus Agya

CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Justice Umar Abubakar

GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Hon. Justice A. O. Femi-Segun

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

Hon. Justice Alfred Yakubu

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

Hon. Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAYELSA STATE

Amaebi Ibomo Orukari

ONE HIGH COURT JUDGE, OGUN STATE

Akinyemi Martins Ayodele

THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES, CROSS RIVER STATE

Ama Edet Ekpo

Theresa Ansa Agom

Jalarth Ogar Agim

THREE KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE

Aminu Abdullahi Gusau

Usman Hassan Gummi

Hadi Sani

TWO KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani

Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema

NINE HIGH COURT JUDGES, KANO STATE;

Fatima Adamu

Hauwa Lawal Umar

Musa Ahmad

Musa Daihuru Mohammed

Farida Rabiu Danbappa

Halima Aliyu Nasir

Aisha Mahmoud

Adam Abdullahi

Hanif Sanusi Yusuf

ONE JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BAYELSA STATE

Opokuma David Lawrence

FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES, NASARAWA STATE

Esther Mami Ejeh

Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau

Musa Muhammad Dallah

Makama Tanze Benjamin

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike

Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya

One added: “All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

“The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly.”