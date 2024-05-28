Breaking: Nigeria’s top politician, Jimi Agbaje, loses son

One of Nigeria’s top politicians, Olujimi Kolawole Agbaje, simply addressed as Jimi Agbaje, has lost his first son, Bunmi.

The Eagle Online was told on Tuesday morning that the son of the former governorship candidate died in Canada.

Bunmi Agbaje was said to have died of cardiac arrest.

The senior Agbaje is a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party and also the Lagos State Coordinator of the Afenifere Renewal Group and active member of the Save Nigeria Group.

He is also the Managing Director of JayKay Pharmacy and has extensive interests and investments in the maritime sector.

Agbaje, a founding member of the Alliance for Democracy, defected to the PDP following complaints of lack of internal democracy within the party.

He was the governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2015 elections in Lagos State, but lost to Akinwunmi Ambode of the All Progressives Congress.

However, his campaign was adjudged to be the best among those he ran against.