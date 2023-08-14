Breaking: Nigerian Air Force aircraft en route Niger crashes

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has crashed.

Sources on Monday disclosed that the aircraft took off from Kaduna en route to Minna, the Niger State capital, when the incident occurred.

Other details about the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filling this report.

Several calls to the Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, were not answered.

He has yet to respond to text and WhatsApp messages sent to him on the matter.

