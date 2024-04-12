Breaking: Junior Pope: Police recover remaining bodies

Operatives of the Marine Unit of the Anambra State Police Command have recovered the bodies of the three remaining victims of the boat accident involving a movie cast.

The Eagle Online recalls that popular Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, was among those who died in the disaster.

According to police, two of the bodies of the colleagues of Odonwodo, professionally known as Junior Pope, were recovered on Thursday, while the last was washed in by the tide in the early hours of Friday.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Friday: “All the bodies have been deposited in hospital mortuary in Asaba while the President of the Guild of Actors and Actresses has been notified of the recovery.”

Ikenga, a Superintendent of Police, said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has urged all water commuters to be safety conscious and avoid behaviour that may jeopardise their safety and those of others while on transit on water.

Adeoye promised expedited investigation into the sad accident that claimed the lives of five actors.

He also commended the Command’s Marine Unit and its Commander for their dedication to duty.