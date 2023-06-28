Breaking: I don’t want any other crown except that of Olubadan — Ladoja

A former Governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has said he does not to wear any other crown apart from that of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ladoja, who spoke with newsmen at his residence in Ibadan, said this following a report on crowning of beaded kings.

The PUNCH had exclusively reported that Governor Seyi Makinde had approved the promotion of 11 Ibadan High Chiefs, including Ladoja, to beaded crown Obas.

Their coronation has been fixed for July 7, 2023.

However, Ladoja said he will have nothing to do with the arrangement, which was said to have the blessing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

He said: “When I set out to join the race to become the Olubadan, I was focusing on how to become the Olubadan.

“And the only crown I want to wear is that of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I’m not interested in any other crown apart from that of Olubadan of Ibadanland.”