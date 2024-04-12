Breaking: Gunmen kidnap journalist, demand ransom

Gunmen have kidnapped a journalist and reporter with Channels Television, Joshua Rogers, at his residence in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Reporter, who covers the Rivers State Government House for his organisation, was kidnapped on Thursday night.

Rogers was reportedly trailed after he closed from work to his residence.

The miscreants accosted him before he alighted from his car, pointed a gun at him and whisked him along with his vehicle off to an unknown destination at about 9pm.

A source who said he doesn’t want his name mentioned, said the reporter had earlier covered an event in Ndoni, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state where Governor and Siminalayi Fubara commissioned a Primary Healthcare Centre.

Also Read:

The facility was built and donated to the state by the PAMO Educational Foundation, founded by former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, on Thursday.

The source said: “Yes, he was kidnapped last night at his residence in Rumuosi and taken away in his car by some unknown gunmen.

“We are appealing to the kidnappers to release him immediately and unhurt.

“He is just a journalist doing his job and not a money bag.

“So I don’t know the purpose of his kidnap.”

Available information had it that the abductors of Rogers have demanded for a N30 million ransom.