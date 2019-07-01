Biodun Fatoyinbo has stepped down as the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly.

Fatoyinbo announced his decision to step down on Monday on his Instagram page.

The decision followed the outcry that greeted the allegation by Busola Dakolo, wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, that Fatoyinbo raped her several times, beginning from age 16.

Protests in Lagos and Abuja, where the COZA has its headquarters, were held on Sunday and continued on Monday.

