Breaking: DSS arrests NLC President, Joe Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services.

The NLC confirmed this in a statement issued by its Head Media/Information, Benson Upah, made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to available information, Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He was said to be on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment.

The statement by Upah said the arrest as “an unmistakable demonstration of the height of lawlessness being perpetuated by the Nigerian government and its agencies in their bid to silence every voice of dissent and opposition in the country as the economic policies of the government continue to afflict the people with monumental suffering and hardship”.

