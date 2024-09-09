Police confirm man’s alleged killing of grandfather, uncle

The police have confirmed the incident of a middle-aged man, alleged of killing his grandfather and uncle at Apete area of Ibadan.

The spokesman of the Police Command in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the case in a message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Monday.

Osifeso said the command had commenced investigations to determine the reason behind the act.

He added that updates would be made available to the public accordingly.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter, while updates will be provided accordingly,” he said.

NAN recalls the incident occurred around 6.00 p.m. on Sunday.

The accused, simply identified as Ahmed, resides in the same residence with his visually impaired father and ailing uncle.

