Breaking: Court voids Ndume’s suspension

The suspension of former Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, was on Friday voided by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court said the suspension was against the law.

The Court also directed the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to ensure prompt payment of Ndume’s salaries and allowances.

The Senate had suspended Ndume in March 2017 over his request for investigation into allegations of importing a bullet proof Range Rover with fake documents involving Saraki and that of perjury involving Senator Dino Melaye.

However, Justice Babatunde Quadri in a judgment ordered the reinstatement of Ndume into the Red Chamber.

The judge said the suspension was an exhibition of lawlessness on the part of the Senate because it was unlawful on the part of the leadership to have suspended Ndume in the first place.

The judgment was on Ndume’s suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/551/2017, with which he challenged his suspension for 90 days via a letter dated March 30, 2017.

The Senate reached the decision to suspend Ndume after the resolution to uphold the recommendation of the committee on ethics and privileges chaired by Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

He was suspended for six months instead of one year originally recommended by the ethics committee.

The suspension should have been over next week.