Breaking: Court jails Bobrisky over Naira abuse

Nigeria’s crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been jailed over abuse of the Naira.
The crossdresser was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a four court charge.
Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky on Friday.
Also Read:
- New Salesforce-WhatsApp integration brings marketing, service conversations together
- NFF name new Head Coach for Golden Eaglets
- NOC congratulates Falcons for Olympic Games qualification
- School speaks as student commits suicide, another dies from illicit drugs
- More EKEDC customers migrated to Band A for 20 hours power supply
Awogboro sentenced the crossdresser to six months imprisonment.