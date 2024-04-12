Breaking: Court jails Bobrisky over Naira abuse

Nigeria’s crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been jailed over abuse of the Naira.

The crossdresser was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a four court charge.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky on Friday.

Awogboro sentenced the crossdresser to six months imprisonment.