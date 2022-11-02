Breaking: CAF CC: Plateau, Rivers United whitewash Libyan opponents

Plateau United Football Club on Wednesday in Abuja beat visiting Al Akhdar S.C. of Libya 4-1 in the first leg match of their 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup final playoff round fixture.

The Jos, Plateau State-based side will visit the Libyan side on November 9, 2022 for the second leg match.

In the same competition and earlier in the day in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Rivers United whipped Al Nasr, also of Libya, 5-0.

The result will definitely make the second leg game of November 9, 2022 more comfortable for the reigning Nigerian Professional Football League champions.

More details to follow soon.






