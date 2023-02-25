Breaking: BVAS fails to capture Oluremi Tinubu’s fingerprint

The Bimodial Voters Accreditation System at a Polling Unit in Falomo area of Lagos State on Saturday failed to recognise the fingerprints of Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls.

Oluremi Tinubu spent over 30 minutes waiting for officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

When the officials arrived, attempts to accredit the representative of Lagos

Central Senatorial District via fingerprint failed.

However, the INEC Officials used the face recognition process to accredit her.

She has since voted and left the polling unit.