The President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, has recused herself from presiding over of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Bulkachuwa decided to recuse herself on Wednesday from the panel despite the panel’s ruling which nullified the application of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate for the February 23, 2019 election.

The Appeal Court President’s decision to recuse herself from the Panel was sequel to a petition by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Both parties are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February presidential election.

Justice Bulkachuwa’s husband is a senator-elect of the governing All Progressives Congress, a ground upon which Abubakar and the PDP asked her to recuse herself.