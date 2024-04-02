Breaking: 30 children reportedly kidnapped by bandits

At least 30 children are believed to have been kidnapped by suspected bandits at Kasai village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It is one of several LGs where activities of bandits and other criminals have been on the increase almost on a daily basis.

At the time of filling in this report, government and security agencies were yet to comment on the issue.

However, a resident of the area told Channels Television in a telephone call that the fresh attack on the children took place in the early hours of Monday.

He explained that the victims were intercepted and kidnapped by the hoodlums behind the village area while in search of firewood for cooking.

He added: “Yes, the attack occurred yesterday Monday in the morning hours.

“It all began when the children numbering up to 30 went behind the Kasai village to secure firewood which, their parents will use to cook food for them.

“Unfortunately, some suspected bandits intercepted them and took them to an unknown destination.

“We do hope and pray that peace and security will be restored in our state.”

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abubakar Sadiq, was yet to respond to enquiries by Channels Television.

