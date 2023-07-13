Breaking: 2026 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles opponents emerge

828 828

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, have been drawn against their eternal rivals, South Africa, in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The opponents of the Super Eagles emerged on Thursday at the draws held in Abidjan, the capital of Cote d’Ivoire.

The Nigerian will also do battle with Benin Republic, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho for the Group’s ticket.

The qualifiers is slated to kick off in November.

Nigeria’s former captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha; and erstwhile Côte d’Ivoire defender, Emmanuel Eboue, were among other top African stars present at the ceremony.

More details on this news website soon.