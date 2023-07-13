Breaking: 2026 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles opponents emerge

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, have been drawn against their eternal rivals, South Africa, in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The opponents of the Super Eagles emerged on Thursday at the draws held in Abidjan, the capital of Cote d’Ivoire.
- LP has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack – INEC
- Emefiele has been charged, says DSS
- Our elders, please tell this Muritala Yakubu to stop disgracing us in Igala land, by Ojochide Samuel
- Drug Abuse: Unravelling the Nitrous Oxide syndrome, by Mahmud Isa Yola
- Court wall collapses on Ekiti Chief Judge, hospitalised
The Nigerian will also do battle with Benin Republic, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho for the Group’s ticket.
The qualifiers is slated to kick off in November.
Nigeria’s former captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha; and erstwhile Côte d’Ivoire defender, Emmanuel Eboue, were among other top African stars present at the ceremony.
More details on this news website soon.