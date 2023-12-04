Brain Drain: Residents doctors demand overhaul of Nigeria’s health system

Association of Residents Doctors (ARD), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has called for an overhaul of Nigeria’s health system to address the problem of brain drain.

The Association’s President in FCT, Dr Rahman Olayinka, made the call while briefing journalists in Abuja, on Monday.

The briefing was part of activities to commemorate the 2023 ARD Health Week.

Olayinka expressed concern that between five and 10 members of the Association relocate to other countries weekly, in search of better welfare packages and conducive working environment.

Olayinka lamented: “On a weekly basis, about five to 10 of our members leave Nigeria to other countries that offer better packages.

“The advocacy is for improved welfare packages. Health workers are leaving because they get a better welfare package, good working environment, and a proper health care system, including good insurance cover for their families.

“We are, therefore, calling for a total overhaul of the healthcare system in the country to reverse the trend”.

He noted that despite having an upward review in salaries and wages by the FCTA, the new salary scale was yet to be implemented.

Olayinka said that the theme of the weeklong event: “The State of Nigeria’s Health Care System: An Update”, provided the opportunity to discuss topical issues that would improve the health sector in the country.

The President stressed the need to review the state of Nigeria’s healthcare system to an appreciable standard in line with the World Health Organisation guidelines.

Also Read:

He said that issues to be discussed during the week include: the unresolved crisis in the health system, role of government and the society for better healthcare system, medical victimisation and bullying of medical doctors, amongst others.

He added that the association would also carry out medical outreach to staff of the Health and Environmental Services Secretariat, conference, annual general meeting and election, among others.