Bosso says U20 boys will get even better after 17-goal haul in three friendly games 

Head Coach Isah Ladan Bosso has announced that he expects his Nigeria U20 boys to get even better after a haul of 17 goals in three friendly games at the start of preparations in Abuja for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The Flying Eagles continued their rich vein of form in another warm up game on Saturday turning back a Keffi-Selected team 7-0 at Fifa Goal Project Football Turf.

Halliru Sarki drew the first blood in the fourth minute before Jonas Emmanuel added the second goal 21 minutes into the game. Emmanuel Ekpenyong made it three to add to the tally before Ibrahim Yahaya’s goal in the 29th minute.

Jonas Emmanuel added his second from the penalty spot in the 40th minute before completing his hat trick a minute after in the 16 yard box to make it 6-0. The Flying Eagles continued their dominant display in the second half with Obiakor Ifeshinachi wrapping up the goal fest to make it 7-0.

Earlier on Friday, the Nigeria U20 boys thumped Capital City FC 5-0 in another friendly match.

Forward , Abdurahman Adam sent Capital City goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of the game after Alex Ayuba was tripped in the 18-yard box to give the Flying Eagles an early lead. Alex Ayuba who was fouled for the penalty doubled the lead for the Eagles in the 31st minute with a low drive to give Bosso’s wards a two-goal advantage before half time.

Substitute Albert Hillary added the 3rd goal three minutes into the second half before midfielder Daniel Daga’s screamer in the 59th minute. Hillary added his second of the game and the fifth goal for the Flying Eagles in the 70th minute of the game to complete the rout.

It was another scintillating performance by the Ladan Bosso-tutored side who annihilated Paul E Sports Academy 5-0 on Thursday as the team continued its preparations towards the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt next year.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles are expected to resume training on Monday.





