Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has lost his father, Kunle Okuneye.
The controversial cross dresser announced the death of his father on his Snapchat platform on Monday afternoon.
Also Read:
- Bobrisky loses dad
- Capone sings in police net, confesses to killing six people, robbing supermarket
- Governor Sanwo-Olu appoints six Special Advisers
- Obi is truly detribalised Nigerian, exemplifies humility — Delta Monarch
- Gunmen attack: How I escaped death with my family — Ebonyi Security Commander
However, the cause of death of the elder Okuneye is yet to be revealed.