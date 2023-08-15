Trending
Bobrisky loses dad 

Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has lost his father, Kunle Okuneye. 

The controversial cross dresser announced the death of his father on his Snapchat platform on Monday afternoon. 

However, the cause of death of the elder Okuneye is yet to be revealed.

