Boat accident claims lives of two children in Niger

Two children have been confirmed dead while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a boat accident that occurred in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger.

The Overseeing Director-General of Niger Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Salihu Garba, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Saturday.

He said the incident occurred on Friday at about 6 pm when the boat engine caught fire due to a mechanical failure and ignited a gallon of petrol stored inside the boat.

He said that 145 passengers were in the boat, adding that they were from the Danbo community in Kogi.

Garba disclosed that the passengers were on their way back from Katcha market when the incident occurred.

He said that the body of one of the deceased children had been recovered while the search for that of the second missing child was still ongoing.