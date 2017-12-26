The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Board denies report of new military pension structure 

By The Eagle Online

The Military Pensions Board has described as false numerous online information circulating among its pensioners on the proposed MPB salary structure for officers.
The denial was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the MPB, Squadron Leader Ikenna Ezendu.
The statement said: “The false information are being circulated by some unscrupulous  people to mislead and confuse military  pensioners.  MPB hereby disassociate itself from the  falsehood.
“The Board wishes to state categorically that it has no constitutional right to propose any salary structure.
“Consequently, Military Pensioners are advised to disregard any false information circulating on the social media and other communication channels.”


